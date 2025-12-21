Where is Rivaldo, the elephant who haunted a landscape?

There are landscapes that carry silence like an inheritance. The Nilgiris is one such. It is a land whose quietness does not imply absence but an older, deeper fullness, the murmur of age-old forests, the patient drift of light across grasslands and the steady, almost ceremonial, movements of elephants who have travelled the same pathways for centuries. Over the past month, a different kind of stillness has settled across the Sigur plateau, one that feels like a missing note in a familiar composition.

For weeks now, people who know this landscape intimately—Irula trackers, forest guards, conservationists, plantation workers, resort staff, villagers and even police patrols assigned to volatile forest fringes—have been asking the same question with a mixture of worry and reverence. Where is Rivaldo?

The 54-year-old tusker, whose slow, stately presence once provided a strange reassurance to both forest and settlement, has not been seen for more than a month. Known for the regularity of his wanderings, his composure around humans and his recurring appearances in familiar haunts, Rivaldo’s absence has begun to weigh heavily on the region’s collective imagination.

Elephants disappear. That is the nature of their ecology. They walk long distances, shift ranges, vanish into ravines and valleys that no human eye can easily penetrate. But Rivaldo’s disappearance feels like more like a rupture than a biological event.

To trace why his absence feels so profound, it helps to begin with a house beside the Sigurhalla stream and the man whose vision shaped his relationship with the forest.

In 1964, E.R.C. Davidar, writer, naturalist and early conservation thinker, built a modest home along the Sigurhalla stream. It would come to be known as Cheetal Walk. With its tiled roof, its veranda and stone steps leading into a clearing, it looked like any other dwelling of the Nilgiri foothills. But the house was conceived as something far more radical: a place where humans would not impose themselves on the forest but would inhabit it gently, leaving pathways open for the creatures who had walked there long before any human arrived.