Why IIT-Delhi study concluded that cloud seeding is ‘not viable’ for Delhi

Cloud seeding — the controversial method of inducing artificial rain by dispersing chemicals into clouds — cannot be relied on to manage Delhi’s winter pollution, a new IIT-Delhi study has concluded, warning that the capital’s climatology makes the technology largely ineffective, high-cost, and short-lived as a pollution control tool.

The study, titled 'Can Cloud Seeding Help Tackle Delhi’s Air Pollution?’ was conducted at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and analysed a decade of weather and pollution data (2011–2021) and recent cloud-seeding trials.

It found that Delhi’s winter atmosphere lacks the moisture, saturation and vertical cloud lift required for artificial rainfall.

“There is a fundamental lack of sufficient moisture and saturation during peak pollution months,” the report said, adding that cloud-seeding should be considered only as a rare emergency intervention, not a policy tool.

Triggered by Delhi’s trial — but no rain in city

The findings come days after Delhi’s cloud-seeding experiment on October 28, led by IIT-Kanpur scientists, who released silver iodide and salt particles from an aircraft. While light rain was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida, Delhi received none despite the attempt — consistent with the study’s conclusions.

Pollution rebounds quickly even after real rain

The researchers also examined the impact of natural winter showers and found that: