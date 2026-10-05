Why SC will not stay Calcutta HC proceedings on pleas against Great Nicobar project

SC says preservation of culture is a constitutionally protected fundamental right.

It refuses to stay Calcutta HC proceedings on the Great Nicobar Island project.

The HC has been urged to decide the petitions, including constitutional issues, without delay.

The Supreme Court on Monday said preservation of culture is a constitutionally protected fundamental right and refused to stay proceedings before the Calcutta High Court on petitions challenging the Great Nicobar Island Project.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant instead urged the Calcutta High Court to hear the case and decide the issues without delay.

The petitions before the High Court were filed by former Union Environment Secretary Meena Gupta, challenging the project on grounds that it threatens the area's fragile ecosystem and allegedly violates the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the project, estimated to cost over Rs 72,000 crore and involving a container terminal, was of “immense” national importance and strategic value.

Venkataramani said there was “no loss of habitation” for the indigenous tribal population, including the endangered Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar Island.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was on the Bench along with Justice V Mohana, said there should be some degree of filtration between what constitutes the security of the state and what involves commercial interests.

“Preservation of culture is a constitutionally protected fundamental right. When you are talking about tribe cultures in Nicobar ecology. Tribe culture requires constitutional protection,” Justice Bagchi observed orally.

Bhati submitted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had already twice disposed of the apprehensions raised regarding the project. It had upheld the environmental clearance given to the project, subject to conditions and the formation of a High Powered Committee to re-examine specific ecological impacts.