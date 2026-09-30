Congress questions Centre’s ‘U-turn’ over Great Nicobar project petitions

In a social media post, Ramesh shared a media report on the government’s application to the Supreme Court. The report concerned petitions questioning whether the consent obtained for the Rs 92,000-crore project complied with the Forest Rights Act.

The former environment minister said five petitions filed by citizens and civil society groups were pending before the Calcutta High Court. One concerned breaches of the law protecting the forest rights of local tribal communities, with its final hearing scheduled for 25 and 26 November.

According to Ramesh, the Supreme Court is likely to hear the Centre’s stay application on 5 October.

He also criticised the project’s environmental and forest approvals, questioning the credibility of its impact assessments. He noted that its estimated cost had risen from Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 92,000 crore.

Ramesh said the high court had upheld the right of one petitioner, a former senior official who had served in both the Union environment and tribal affairs ministries, to challenge the project. The Centre had disputed her right to bring the case and was now advancing the same argument before the Supreme Court, he said.

He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would allow the high court hearings to proceed as scheduled. Ramesh also warned that work was continuing despite the pending petitions, describing the project as an “ecological disaster”.

The Congress has repeatedly questioned the environmental consequences of the proposed transhipment port at Galathea Bay, including the potential destruction of coral colonies.

Ramesh also referred to his engagement with four Union ministers over the project. He has urged defence minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider the rejection of a full expansion of the INS Baaz runway and asked tribal affairs minister Jual Oram to ensure that the Forest Rights Act is implemented in both letter and spirit.

With PTI inputs