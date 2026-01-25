Wildlife activist seeks CBI probe into irregularities at Delhi Zoo
Jackal death, chowsingha toxicology report and tree felling claims fuel calls for high-level independent investigation
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has sought an independent probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or the Central Vigilance Commission into alleged violation of wildlife laws, financial irregularities and administrative lapses at the National Zoological Park in Delhi.
In a representation to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Dubey flagged a series of incidents at Delhi Zoo, including the killing of wildlife, the illegal felling of trees, and the misuse of public funds. He claimed the actions amounted to a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.
There was no immediate reaction from the zoo authority.
Dubey also alleged administrative negligence in the death of a jackal in November 2025. Some jackals had escaped their enclosures, and one entered the enclosure of the Himalayan black bear, which allegedly mauled it to death. The remains of the jackal were disposed of without conducting the mandatory post-mortem examination, he claimed.
These allegations echo a recent row at the zoo, in which workers’ union members claimed that a jackal that escaped into the bear den may have suffocated after zoo staff used chilli powder and fire to try to draw it out, and that its carcass was then removed without proper reporting or post-mortem — violations of mandatory animal care protocols. Zoo management has said the matter was only brought to its notice recently and has ordered an internal inquiry.
The activist, who alleged that unauthorised use of rat poison led to the deaths of protected species, including a chowsingha (four-horned antelope), also sought accountability for the deaths of other animals such as a rhinoceros, blackbuck and an elephant.
His concerns mirror findings from a toxicological report by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, which found traces of phosphine — a rodenticide gas from aluminium or zinc phosphide — in samples from four chousingha that died at the zoo in December 2025, underlining potential safety breaches in pest control and enclosure management.
Dubey further claimed that more than 100 mature trees were felled within the zoo premises without statutory permission, despite the area being ecologically sensitive. He said there was photographic and video evidence of this, but no action has been taken so far.
Raising concerns about some financial practices, the representation pointed to the existence of an organised “black ticketing” racket, where visitors were allowed entry through cash payments outside the official online system.
It also alleged irregularities in construction work and procurement through the government e-marketplace, claiming that funds were siphoned off through contractors.
The activist also accused the zoo administration of using daily wage workers for animal care as domestic help and drivers, and violating safety protocols by assigning untrained staff to handle animals.
His plea for a probe comes amid sustained criticism of the zoo’s handling of wildlife and welfare standards. Animal welfare activists have noted that despite court interventions and ministry recommendations in past years, key safety protocols and standard operating procedures have not been fully implemented, contributing to a string of mismanagement allegations.
Dubey also sought criminal proceedings against those found responsible, stating that the matter pertains to public accountability and wildlife conservation.
With PTI inputs
