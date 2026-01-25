Wildlife activist seeks CBI probe into irregularities at Delhi Zoo

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has sought an independent probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or the Central Vigilance Commission into alleged violation of wildlife laws, financial irregularities and administrative lapses at the National Zoological Park in Delhi.

In a representation to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Dubey flagged a series of incidents at Delhi Zoo, including the killing of wildlife, the illegal felling of trees, and the misuse of public funds. He claimed the actions amounted to a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

There was no immediate reaction from the zoo authority.

Dubey also alleged administrative negligence in the death of a jackal in November 2025. Some jackals had escaped their enclosures, and one entered the enclosure of the Himalayan black bear, which allegedly mauled it to death. The remains of the jackal were disposed of without conducting the mandatory post-mortem examination, he claimed.

These allegations echo a recent row at the zoo, in which workers’ union members claimed that a jackal that escaped into the bear den may have suffocated after zoo staff used chilli powder and fire to try to draw it out, and that its carcass was then removed without proper reporting or post-mortem — violations of mandatory animal care protocols. Zoo management has said the matter was only brought to its notice recently and has ordered an internal inquiry.

The activist, who alleged that unauthorised use of rat poison led to the deaths of protected species, including a chowsingha (four-horned antelope), also sought accountability for the deaths of other animals such as a rhinoceros, blackbuck and an elephant.