Forest law changes may shift management to private players, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that amendments made to the Forest (Conservation) Act in 2023 have effectively opened the door to the privatisation of forest management, citing a recent circular issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as evidence.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of the 2 January circular on social media platform X, arguing that it confirms concerns raised when the amendments were pushed through Parliament in August 2023.

At the time, the legislation was renamed the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 and introduced what the Congress described as sweeping changes to the legal framework governing forests.

“It had been pointed out then that these amendments would open the door for privatisation of forest management,” Ramesh said. “This is exactly what has happened, as evidenced by the circular issued on 2 January. And this is just the beginning.”

The circular refers to amendments to guidelines governing the assignment of forest land on lease, following recommendations of an advisory committee and approval by the competent authority.

It states that certain activities, including assisted natural regeneration, afforestation and plantations, undertaken for purposes mutually agreed between state governments and government or non-government entities will be deemed to constitute forestry activities, provided they are carried out under approved working or management plans and under the supervision of state forest departments.