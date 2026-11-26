World records 6 consecutive days above 2°C warming for first time
Unprecedented hot streak is not evidence that the Paris Agreement's upper temperature threshold has been breached
The world has experienced six consecutive days with global temperatures more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time, with scientists warning that the record-breaking hot spell could be an early indication of the climate crisis intensifying.
The daily global surface temperature reached a record 2.24°C above pre-industrial levels on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, and was forecast to remain at similarly high levels for several more days, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
The unprecedented streak does not mean that the upper limit of the Paris Agreement's temperature target has been breached, as the agreement concerns long-term global warming rather than short-term daily fluctuations. However, scientists said the development was a warning of what lies ahead unless fossil fuel emissions are rapidly eliminated. It has also added to concerns that global heating may be accelerating.
"This is an exceptional global temperature anomaly," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
"We have seen record global temperatures persist for several months now. While individual days fluctuate, temperatures at this level are a striking indication of how much the climate has heated," she said.
Daily temperatures have crossed the 2°C threshold on only two previous occasions, in November 2023 and February 2024. Neither spell lasted as long or reached the levels recorded during the latest period.
"Another day, another global temperature record," said Zeke Hausfather, a climate researcher at Berkeley Earth, adding that the previous record of 2.05°C above the 1850-1900 baseline, set in 2023, had been "smashed".
The temperature spike is being driven by long-term global heating caused by human consumption of fossil fuels, alongside an unusually strong El Niño that is approaching its peak.
Burgess said the last El Niño of comparable magnitude occurred in the 1870s and contributed to a mass famine that killed 50 million people. Scientists expect the current event to peak between now and January, although its full impact is likely to be felt several months later.
The additional heat accumulating in the global climate system is already contributing to feedback effects that worsen the crisis, including droughts and fires in tropical rainforests in Indonesia and the Amazon.
The UK Met Office has predicted a significant rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels in the coming months, partly because drought is reducing the growth of tropical ecosystems and their capacity to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.
"This will amplify the buildup of CO2 in the atmosphere driven by fossil fuel burning," said Richard Betts, head of climate impacts research at the Met Office Hadley Centre.
"The CO2 increase from this year to next will be about 3.5 parts per million, a third faster than in recent years and nearly twice as fast as what it should have been limited to if we'd been on track to limit global warming to 1.5C," he said.
Under the landmark Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015, governments committed to pursuing efforts to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C and keep them well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.
Following the failure of this month's COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of an acceleration in global heating.
The rising temperatures are making extreme weather events more severe and deadly. Record summer heat this year killed more than 50,000 people in the European Union and 5,000 in the UK, according to the report.
Burgess said governments faced a dual challenge of preparing societies for higher temperatures while accelerating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
"Our infrastructure is maladapted for our current climate. We're already struggling and we saw that this summer – the roads were melting, the train lines were buckling, the schools were closed, the hospitals were completely overwhelmed, and we will only see more of that. There's a lot more heat coming down the pipeline," she said.
Betts warned that droughts in regions such as the Amazon could cause severe damage through forest fires and smoke pollution, while also threatening ecosystems.
More broadly, he said, the impacts could put food and water supplies at risk. The rapid rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide was a reminder that climate impacts would become increasingly severe until greenhouse gas emissions were brought to an end.