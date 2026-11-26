The world has experienced six consecutive days with global temperatures more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time, with scientists warning that the record-breaking hot spell could be an early indication of the climate crisis intensifying.

The daily global surface temperature reached a record 2.24°C above pre-industrial levels on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, and was forecast to remain at similarly high levels for several more days, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The unprecedented streak does not mean that the upper limit of the Paris Agreement's temperature target has been breached, as the agreement concerns long-term global warming rather than short-term daily fluctuations. However, scientists said the development was a warning of what lies ahead unless fossil fuel emissions are rapidly eliminated. It has also added to concerns that global heating may be accelerating.

"This is an exceptional global temperature anomaly," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"We have seen record global temperatures persist for several months now. While individual days fluctuate, temperatures at this level are a striking indication of how much the climate has heated," she said.

Daily temperatures have crossed the 2°C threshold on only two previous occasions, in November 2023 and February 2024. Neither spell lasted as long or reached the levels recorded during the latest period.

"Another day, another global temperature record," said Zeke Hausfather, a climate researcher at Berkeley Earth, adding that the previous record of 2.05°C above the 1850-1900 baseline, set in 2023, had been "smashed".

The temperature spike is being driven by long-term global heating caused by human consumption of fossil fuels, alongside an unusually strong El Niño that is approaching its peak.

Burgess said the last El Niño of comparable magnitude occurred in the 1870s and contributed to a mass famine that killed 50 million people. Scientists expect the current event to peak between now and January, although its full impact is likely to be felt several months later.

The additional heat accumulating in the global climate system is already contributing to feedback effects that worsen the crisis, including droughts and fires in tropical rainforests in Indonesia and the Amazon.