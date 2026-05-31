Kashmir’s highest mountains warming faster than cities, hastening glacier retreat: Study

Kashmir’s highest mountains are warming faster than its cities, accelerating glacier retreat, shrinking snow reserves and altering the fragile ecological balance of the Himalayas, according to a major scientific study by the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Kashmir.

Researchers found that glaciers in the region have lost nearly 17 per cent of their total area over the past three decades. The study also recorded an upward shift of approximately 80 to 300 metres in the equilibrium line altitude (ELA) — the boundary separating zones of snow accumulation from snow melt.

The study, led by noted glaciologist Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and his team, analysed nine benchmark glaciers across the Kashmir Himalayas using Landsat satellite data collected between 1980 and 2013.

The findings point to a significant climatic shift in the upper reaches of the Valley, where temperatures are rising more rapidly at elevations above 3,000 metres.

Scientists said the upward migration of snowlines is among the clearest indicators of rapid warming in the high Himalayas.

“When snow survives only at increasingly higher elevations, it indicates that lower mountain zones are no longer cold enough to sustain permanent ice,” the study noted.

The findings add to growing global evidence of elevation-dependent warming, a phenomenon in which mountain regions warm faster than surrounding lowland areas.

Unlike urban heat generated by concrete surfaces, vehicular emissions and pollution, warming in the Himalayas is being driven by a combination of declining snow cover, changing precipitation patterns and increased absorption of heat by exposed rock surfaces.

As glaciers retreat and snow cover diminishes, darker mountain terrain absorbs more solar radiation instead of reflecting it back into the atmosphere. Scientists say this creates a feedback loop that further accelerates warming.

The study recorded a significant increase in annual air temperatures across the Kashmir Himalayas, while precipitation showed only a slight and statistically insignificant decline. Researchers concluded that rising temperatures remain the principal driver of glacier retreat in the region.