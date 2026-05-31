Kashmir’s highest mountains warming faster than cities, hastening glacier retreat: Study
Research by University of Kashmir scientists finds glaciers have lost nearly 17 per cent of their area in three decades, raising concerns over future water security
Kashmir’s highest mountains are warming faster than its cities, accelerating glacier retreat, shrinking snow reserves and altering the fragile ecological balance of the Himalayas, according to a major scientific study by the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Kashmir.
Researchers found that glaciers in the region have lost nearly 17 per cent of their total area over the past three decades. The study also recorded an upward shift of approximately 80 to 300 metres in the equilibrium line altitude (ELA) — the boundary separating zones of snow accumulation from snow melt.
The study, led by noted glaciologist Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and his team, analysed nine benchmark glaciers across the Kashmir Himalayas using Landsat satellite data collected between 1980 and 2013.
The findings point to a significant climatic shift in the upper reaches of the Valley, where temperatures are rising more rapidly at elevations above 3,000 metres.
Scientists said the upward migration of snowlines is among the clearest indicators of rapid warming in the high Himalayas.
“When snow survives only at increasingly higher elevations, it indicates that lower mountain zones are no longer cold enough to sustain permanent ice,” the study noted.
The findings add to growing global evidence of elevation-dependent warming, a phenomenon in which mountain regions warm faster than surrounding lowland areas.
Unlike urban heat generated by concrete surfaces, vehicular emissions and pollution, warming in the Himalayas is being driven by a combination of declining snow cover, changing precipitation patterns and increased absorption of heat by exposed rock surfaces.
As glaciers retreat and snow cover diminishes, darker mountain terrain absorbs more solar radiation instead of reflecting it back into the atmosphere. Scientists say this creates a feedback loop that further accelerates warming.
The study recorded a significant increase in annual air temperatures across the Kashmir Himalayas, while precipitation showed only a slight and statistically insignificant decline. Researchers concluded that rising temperatures remain the principal driver of glacier retreat in the region.
Threat to water security
Scientists warned that the implications extend well beyond the mountains.
Glaciers in Kashmir act as natural water reservoirs, gradually releasing meltwater into rivers and streams during the summer months. Their continued shrinkage could affect irrigation, drinking water supplies, hydropower generation and horticulture-dependent livelihoods across the Valley.
The Jhelum river system and several of its tributaries depend heavily on snow and glacier melt originating in the higher Himalayas.
Researchers cautioned that while accelerated melting may initially increase river flows, the long-term impact could be a decline in water availability as glacier reserves continue to diminish.
The study also found that glaciers do not respond uniformly to climate change. Some retreated more rapidly than others despite being exposed to broadly similar climatic conditions.
Scientists attributed these differences to local geographical factors such as altitude, slope, debris cover and glacier orientation, suggesting that topography is playing an increasingly important role in determining glacier survival.
Outside the polar regions, the Himalayas contain one of the world's largest concentrations of ice and are often described as Asia’s “water towers”. Their glaciers feed major river systems, including the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra, supporting millions of people downstream.
The researchers called for long-term glacier monitoring, scientific mapping of snow reserves and climate adaptation measures to address future water stress.
While the effects remain largely invisible to many people living in the Valley, the study warns that the transformation underway in Kashmir’s high mountains could have far-reaching consequences for the region’s environment and water resources.