Fresh snowfall in Kashmir: Met warns of flash floods and landslides amid heavy rain

Fresh snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, on Wednesday, while rains lashed the plains, the meteorological department said, warning of possible flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The weather office said erratic conditions are likely to continue till 10 April across the valley.

Snowfall in higher reaches, rain in plains

Higher altitude areas, including Gulmarg in north Kashmir, as well as Kupwara and Bandipora districts, received fresh snowfall during the day.

Srinagar and other parts of the plains witnessed rainfall, the Met said.

Intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches are expected to continue till Wednesday evening, accompanied by thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places.