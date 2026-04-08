Fresh snowfall in Kashmir: Met warns of flash floods and landslides amid heavy rain
Erratic weather to persist till 10 April; dry spell likely thereafter
Fresh snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, on Wednesday, while rains lashed the plains, the meteorological department said, warning of possible flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.
The weather office said erratic conditions are likely to continue till 10 April across the valley.
Snowfall in higher reaches, rain in plains
Higher altitude areas, including Gulmarg in north Kashmir, as well as Kupwara and Bandipora districts, received fresh snowfall during the day.
Srinagar and other parts of the plains witnessed rainfall, the Met said.
Intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches are expected to continue till Wednesday evening, accompanied by thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places.
Heavy rain warning
The department said some areas may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, while higher reaches could witness moderate snowfall till Thursday morning.
A brief spell of light rain or thundershowers is also likely at scattered places on Thursday and Friday.
“Heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods and landslides at a few vulnerable places and waterlogging in low-lying areas,” the weather office said.
The Met said weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry from 11 April to 16 April.
However, there is a possibility of brief spells of light rain at isolated places during afternoon or evening hours during this period.
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