World's big cities see 26 per cent rise in extreme hot days: Study

The world’s largest cities are enduring significantly more extremely hot days than they did 30 years ago, with the frequency rising by about a quarter, according to new research released on Tuesday.

The UK-based International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) analysed temperature records from 43 major cities, including the 40 most populous capitals, dating back to 1994.

The study found that the number of days exceeding 35°C in these urban centres increased by 26 per cent over the past three decades — from an average of 1,062 very hot days a year between 1994 and 2003 to 1,335 between 2015 and 2024.

Delhi, where the population has grown by more than half since 2013, is among the cities under increasing heat stress. The report cautions that residents of informal settlements in Delhi and similar cities face acute risks from prolonged extreme heat due to poor housing and weak infrastructure.

The findings show that 2024 registered the highest number of very hot days across the selected cities — 1,612 in total. This was 196 more than the previous peak in 2019 and 52 per cent higher than in 1994. All three of the hottest years on record — 2024, 2023 and 2019 — have occurred within the last six years.

Cities recording unprecedented numbers of very hot days in 2024 include Antananarivo (Madagascar), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Manila (Philippines), Rome (Italy), Tokyo (Japan), Washington DC (US) and Yaoundé (Cameroon).