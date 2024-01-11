World's oceans break record for highest temperatures 5 years in a row: Study

The oceanic temperatures in 2023 have once again shattered records, and the warming trend will persist throughout this century, even if greenhouse gas emissions were to be halted, according to a new study published on Thursday, 11 January.

The annual research, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, was conducted by a multi-national team of scientists from 17 research institutes spanning China, the US, New Zealand, Italy and France, reports Xinhua news agency.

They found that last year was the hottest on record for the world's oceans for the fifth year in a row.

Cheng Lijing, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said ocean warming is a key indicator for quantifying climate change, since more than 90 per cent of global heat ends up in the oceans.

"Oceans also control how fast the Earth's climate changes. To know what has happened or what will happen to the planet, answers can be found in the oceans," Cheng said.

Compared with 2022, the previous hottest year ever recorded, the upper 2,000 meters of the Earth's oceans have absorbed a larger amount of heat, which is "equal to boiling away 2.3 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools", Cheng explained.

The impact of this is an increase in water temperatures.