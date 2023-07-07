Yamuna pollution: Overall situation disappointing, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal has observed that large-scale pollution in the Yamuna remains unchecked and the overall situation is "extremely disappointing".

On a Delhi government report showing the water quality across eight locations, a bench of Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the level of faecal coliform was "very high".

Parameters indicating pollution, such as pH (potential for Hydrogen), COD ( chemical oxygen demand) and BOD (biochemical oxygen demand), also exceeded the limit at six places except Palla and Wazirabad upstreams, it said while hearing the matter regarding the pollution in the river.

The eight places mentioned in the report are Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge Nizamuddin Bridge, Okhla Barrage, Agra Canal at Okhla Barrage and the Yamuna at Asgarpur after the confluence of Shahdara and Tuglakabad drains.