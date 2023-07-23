Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again, reaches 205.90m

Water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.90 meters, which is around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.33 m.

At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the water level in the river was recorded at 205.90 meters.

Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.