'You cannot build peace on a burning planet': UN chief warns in final COP31 speech

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday warned that the climate crisis was threatening global peace, poverty reduction and social justice, saying the world could not build a stable future while allowing the planet to continue warming.

“You cannot build peace on a burning planet,” Guterres said in his final speech at the 31st UN climate summit (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, as he reflected on his nearly decade-long tenure, which ends next month.

He warned that climate disasters were pushing vulnerable populations back into poverty and that the destruction of natural systems was undermining the future of younger generations.

“You cannot eradicate poverty when climate disasters keep throwing people back into it. You cannot promise young people a better future while destroying the natural systems on which that future depends,” he said.

Guterres also highlighted the gap between what climate science demands and what governments have delivered, calling for stronger action to contain the crisis.

In his final press conference at the summit, he said he had sought to communicate the scientific evidence on climate change, even when it was politically inconvenient.

“I have tried to speak the truth about climate change. Sometimes that truth has been uncomfortable. Sometimes it has been unwelcome,” he said.

“My responsibility has never been to make the facts more convenient. It has been to tell the truth rooted in the science, and to be especially clear when the truth is hard.”

Guterres said climate change had become central to the work of the United Nations during his tenure, influencing its efforts on conflicts, poverty reduction and other global challenges.

He urged countries to confront the evidence, follow scientific recommendations and maintain their commitment to climate action.

“My message as I leave Antalya is simple: Face the facts. Follow the science. Choose the future. And never give up,” he said.

Guterres backed efforts by the Turkish and Australian co-hosts to promote electrification, while stressing that the transition must be powered by clean energy. He also praised roadmaps developed under the previous COP presidency for transitioning away from fossil fuels and tackling deforestation.