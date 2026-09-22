UN chief Guterres calls for Security Council reform in final UNGA address

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for Security Council reform in his final UNGA address

He says Africa’s lack of a permanent seat is “unjust and indefensible”

Guterres warns that global institutions still reflect an outdated power structure despite the emergence of new centres of influence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for reform of the Security Council, saying the 15-member body must reflect today’s geopolitical realities and have the legitimacy and effectiveness to address current global challenges.

Delivering his final high-level UN General Assembly address as UN chief, Guterres said the Security Council was created in the aftermath of World War II but had failed to reflect the fundamental changes in the world since then.

He singled out Africa’s absence from the Council’s permanent membership.

“When the UN was founded, most of Africa was still under colonial rule. Today, Africa still has no permanent seat on the Council,” Guterres said. “A 21st-century Security Council without permanent African representation is unjust and indefensible. This must change.”

Guterres, whose second five-year term ends in December, received a standing ovation from world leaders, foreign ministers, diplomats and senior UN officials after his nearly 35-minute address.

He warned that global governance institutions continued to reflect the power structures of a largely bygone era even as the world faced an overlapping set of geopolitical, climate and technological challenges.