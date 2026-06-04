Germany suffers shock defeat as UN elects five new security council members

Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe have been elected as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-28 term, while Germany suffered an unexpected setback after failing to secure a seat in a closely contested election.

The five countries were elected by the 193-member UN General Assembly through a secret ballot and will begin their two-year tenure on January 1, 2027. They will replace Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia, whose terms expire at the end of 2026.

India congratulated the newly elected members and expressed its willingness to work closely with them during their tenure on the Council.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, extended his greetings in a message on social media, saying India looked forward to cooperating with the new members and wished them success during their term.

The election produced one of its biggest surprises in the Western European and Other States Group, where Germany failed to secure one of the two available seats. Portugal received 134 votes and Austria 131 votes, while Germany managed 104 votes, falling short despite an active diplomatic campaign.

The results were announced by President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock.

Reacting to the outcome, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the result as a major disappointment, acknowledging that Germany had entered the race later than its competitors and faced a difficult challenge from the outset.