Fossil fuels are main cause of climate crisis, says UN chief
Antonio Guterres calls for urgent global shift to renewable energy after UN resolution backs ICJ climate opinion
United Nations secretary-general António Guterres has described fossil fuels as the primary driver of the global climate crisis, urging countries to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy in the interest of climate justice.
His remarks came after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution welcoming an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on the obligations of states in tackling climate change.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Guterres said the resolution represented “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis”.
He stressed that communities least responsible for global warming were continuing to bear the greatest consequences, adding that such inequality must come to an end.
“The path to climate justice runs through a rapid, just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy,” Guterres said, while underlining that renewable energy had become both the cheapest and most secure source of power.
The UN chief also reiterated the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, calling on governments to work towards building a safer, fairer and more resilient future.
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution by a recorded vote of 141 countries in favour, with eight voting against and 28 abstaining.
The resolution welcomed the ICJ’s July 2025 advisory opinion concerning the legal obligations of states in relation to climate change. It also described the court’s findings as an authoritative clarification of existing international law and urged all nations to meet their obligations to protect the climate system from human-generated greenhouse gas emissions.
The advisory opinion is expected to strengthen international legal and diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the worsening climate emergency and increasing accountability for environmental harm.
With IANS inputs
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