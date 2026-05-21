Fossil fuels are main cause of climate crisis, says UN chief

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres has described fossil fuels as the primary driver of the global climate crisis, urging countries to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy in the interest of climate justice.

His remarks came after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution welcoming an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on the obligations of states in tackling climate change.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Guterres said the resolution represented “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis”.

He stressed that communities least responsible for global warming were continuing to bear the greatest consequences, adding that such inequality must come to an end.