Russia wants special UNSC summit to handle international law 'crisis'
Kremlin cites West Asia escalation, calls for meeting of P-5 nations to discuss global security
Russia has said international law has effectively ceased to function amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and renewed its call for a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the deteriorating global situation highlights the need to revisit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier proposal to convene a summit of the P-5 nations — Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom — to address global stability and security concerns.
The proposal for a meeting of the five nuclear-armed UNSC powers was first put forward by Putin before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking in an interview with the state-run Rossiya TV, Peskov said the present international environment has rendered the system of global legal norms ineffective.
“We have all lost what we call international law… I don't even understand how anyone can be called upon to follow the norms and principles of international law. It effectively no longer exists,” he said.
Peskov added that while international law may still exist “de jure” (in law), it no longer exists “de facto” (in practice).
“We cannot tell anyone to follow international law. Follow which law? Nobody can formulate today what it is,” he said.
West Asia tensions cited
Peskov said the sharp escalation following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran has significantly destabilised the West Asian region.
“The region has become significantly destabilised, and the cumulative effect of the vast number of regional conflicts and unresolved issues is resulting in both economic and political consequences,” he said.
Russia has repeatedly criticised the military action against Iran and warned that the widening conflict could have far-reaching global implications.
Lavrov seeks clarity from US
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Washington should clarify its broader strategic objectives and explain how its actions align with existing international norms.
“We talk a lot about wanting to define what kind of world we live in,” Lavrov said during an appearance on state television.
“We believe the US should explain its plans and how this all relates to what previously defined certain norms,” he added.
Russia has been advocating renewed dialogue among major powers amid rising geopolitical tensions and has repeatedly argued that global stability requires cooperation between the five permanent members of the UNSC.