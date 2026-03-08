Russia wants special UNSC summit to handle international law 'crisis'

Russia has said international law has effectively ceased to function amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and renewed its call for a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the deteriorating global situation highlights the need to revisit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier proposal to convene a summit of the P-5 nations — Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom — to address global stability and security concerns.

The proposal for a meeting of the five nuclear-armed UNSC powers was first put forward by Putin before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with the state-run Rossiya TV, Peskov said the present international environment has rendered the system of global legal norms ineffective.

“We have all lost what we call international law… I don't even understand how anyone can be called upon to follow the norms and principles of international law. It effectively no longer exists,” he said.

Peskov added that while international law may still exist “de jure” (in law), it no longer exists “de facto” (in practice).

“We cannot tell anyone to follow international law. Follow which law? Nobody can formulate today what it is,” he said.