Iran War strategic fight between US, China, Russia; India must take care: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has warned that the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran reflects a larger geopolitical contest among global powers and could have serious economic consequences for India.

A social media post by the Congress quoting Gandhi’s remarks at an event in Kerala said the LoP had cautioned that the confrontation in West Asia should not be seen merely as a regional conflict.

“On the surface, it appears to be a war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. In reality, it reflects a larger strategic contest between the United States, China and Russia,” Gandhi said.

According to him, the United States is seeking to maintain its position as the dominant global power while China continues to close the gap.

He also warned that the West Asia's central role in global energy production meant the consequences of the conflict would be felt worldwide, particularly if tensions disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

“With tensions escalating, the consequences will be felt far beyond the region,” Gandhi said. He cautioned that India would be particularly vulnerable because of its dependence on energy imports from West Asia.