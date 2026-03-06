Iran War strategic fight between US, China, Russia; India must take care: Rahul
Congress leader warns US–China–Russia rivalry could reshape world order and affect India
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has warned that the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran reflects a larger geopolitical contest among global powers and could have serious economic consequences for India.
A social media post by the Congress quoting Gandhi’s remarks at an event in Kerala said the LoP had cautioned that the confrontation in West Asia should not be seen merely as a regional conflict.
“On the surface, it appears to be a war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. In reality, it reflects a larger strategic contest between the United States, China and Russia,” Gandhi said.
According to him, the United States is seeking to maintain its position as the dominant global power while China continues to close the gap.
He also warned that the West Asia's central role in global energy production meant the consequences of the conflict would be felt worldwide, particularly if tensions disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
“With tensions escalating, the consequences will be felt far beyond the region,” Gandhi said. He cautioned that India would be particularly vulnerable because of its dependence on energy imports from West Asia.
“A large portion of India’s oil comes from this region. If disruptions continue, energy supplies will tighten and prices will rise. Fuel in India will become more expensive, and economic growth will slow down,” he said.
Gandhi added that the conflict highlighted a broader shift in the global order and warned that the world was entering a more volatile and dangerous phase in which such confrontations could become more frequent.
“This is why India must be extremely careful in its response. This is not just about a conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. It reflects a broader global shift,” he said.
The Congress leader also spoke at an event commemorating the centenary of a meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. During his address, Gandhi expressed concern about what he described as the growing reliance on violence in both international relations and domestic politics.
“Today, we see in our politics, in international relations, that everyone is running towards darkness and away from knowledge. There is no attempt to understand the other person, you just bomb and kill them,” he said.
He argued that disagreements were increasingly being resolved through aggression rather than dialogue. “It is the same in our politics. You don’t agree with someone, you attack that person or become violent towards them,” Gandhi said.
