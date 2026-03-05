‘Compromised PM has surrendered India’s strategic autonomy’: Rahul Gandhi

A day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India’s strategic independence, saying the country was being led at a moment of global turmoil by a leader who had “surrendered our strategic autonomy”.

Reacting to the incident and the escalating crisis in West Asia, Gandhi said the government’s silence was troubling at a time when India’s security and energy interests were directly at stake.

“The world has entered a volatile phase and stormy seas lie ahead,” Gandhi said in a post on X. “India’s oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40 per cent of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG.

"The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the prime minister has said nothing. At a moment like this, India needs a steady hand at the wheel. Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised what he described as the government’s failure to respond to the incident, saying the Modi government’s “reckless abdication” of India’s strategic and national interests was now evident.

“An Iranian ship, a guest of India, was returning unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026 hosted by us and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). No statement of concern or condolence. PM Modi remains mute,” Kharge said in a post on X. “Why lecture us on the doctrines of MAHASAGAR and India being a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the IOR, when you can’t react to what is happening in your own backyard?”