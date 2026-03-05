‘Did India know about the attack?’ Cong asks Modi govt on Iranian warship

The Congress on Thursday questioned whether the Narendra Modi government had prior knowledge of the attack that sank the Iranian warship Dena near Sri Lanka, with the party's media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera asking if India had failed either in intelligence or in protecting a vessel that had earlier visited the country as a guest.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Khera posed a series of questions to the government: “Did India know that the United States was going to carry out such an action in the Indian Ocean? If it knew, what did it do? And if it did not know, why did it not know?”

He said the incident raised serious questions about New Delhi’s claim of being the 'guardian of the Indian Ocean'.

Khera noted that the Iranian vessel had earlier participated in naval engagements involving India and argued that the government had failed to ensure the safety of a visiting ship. “When an Iranian ship came at our invitation as our guest, we could not protect it,” he said, adding that vessels participating in such exercises are often not armed.