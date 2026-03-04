Russia and China condemn US-Israeli strikes on Iran, call for ceasefire

As American and Israeli missiles struck Iranian targets, diplomatic tempers flared just as fiercely in Moscow and Beijing, with both powers condemning the military campaign and warning of dangerous global consequences, the Al Jazeera reported.

Russia declared it had seen no evidence that Tehran was developing nuclear weapons, while China demanded an immediate halt to what it described as escalating hostilities that threaten to push the region into deeper turmoil.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, in a pointed phone call with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, expressed “deep regret” that military action had interrupted what Beijing said were promising negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to China’s foreign ministry, Wang noted that talks had made “significant progress”, even addressing Israel’s security concerns, before being derailed by force.

“China opposes any military strikes launched by Israel and the US against Iran,” Wang said, urging an immediate cessation of operations to prevent the conflict from spiralling beyond control. “Force cannot truly solve problems,” he warned. “It will instead create new ones and leave serious long-term consequences.”

Beijing also pressed Israel to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions in Iran — a request that, according to the ministry, Saar agreed to address with “concrete measures.” The call formed part of a broader diplomatic flurry, following Wang’s outreach to the foreign ministers of Iran, Oman and France as China sought to position itself as a stabilising voice amid the gathering storm.