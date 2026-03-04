Rupee hits record low as oil surge and Iran tensions unsettle markets

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low in early trading on Wednesday as soaring crude oil prices and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran dampened investor confidence.

The currency weakened by 69 paise to touch 92.18 against the US dollar in initial deals, after opening at 92.05 in the interbank foreign exchange market. It had previously closed at 91.49 on Monday, with markets shut on Tuesday for the Holi holiday.

Foreign exchange dealers said the sharp rise in global oil prices has intensified pressure on the domestic unit. Brent crude futures climbed above $82 a barrel amid concerns that the worsening geopolitical situation could disrupt supplies, adding to uncertainty across financial markets.

Traders noted that the dollar–rupee pair remains under strain as investors shift towards traditional safe-haven assets. Continued foreign capital outflows from Indian equities and concerns over a swelling import bill have also weighed on sentiment.