Facebook renames its News Feed to Just 'Feed'

Meta has renamed the Facebook News Feed to just 'Feed'. The brand is making the change because the mention of 'news' in 'News Feed' was apparently confusing for some.



The 'news' label has led some to believe that there are only news stories in the mainstream.



"Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as 'Feed'," announced the company on Twitter. "Happy scrolling!"



The 'News Feed' name had been in place since the feature was first introduced more than 15 years ago.