A futuristic 2022 collection inspired by the Metaverse

PUMA and athleisure wear brand founded by ace cricketer Virat Kohli, one8, have released a futuristic Spring-Summer 2022 collection inspired by the Metaverse. Taking inspiration from gaming aesthetics to update youth essentials through shape, colour, and print. It is the coming together of imagination and technical ability that results in a collection of cool t-shirts, shorts, jackets, sneakers, and joggers.



While design is at the forefront of the latest collection, technology has also inspired the line to be environmentally conscious, with footwear that uses better materials that contains 20 per cent recycled material on the upper and 10 per cent recycled material on the bottom.