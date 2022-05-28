Championing functionality with fashion

With the reintroduction of the utility trend this season, fashion is now following function. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the concept, utility in fashion usually translates to functionality. The vast outdoors and military attire serve as sources of inspiration. This practical outfit is a welcome departure from the glitz of the season!

Adaptive is one such collection that provides functionality, utility and comfort. The collection defines active and casual wear in the very best manner. This collection focuses on urban mobility, and commuting. It also includes an increased desire for activities such as hiking, camping, and cycling, providing the best comfort possible in denim wear.