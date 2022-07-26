Couturier Rahul Mishra's fashionable ecosystem

What is most important for you as a designer?



Rahul Mishra: I always ask myself, what is the purpose behind making the outfit? The purpose gives rise to the process, the process creates participation and that's how the product is born. So inbuilt into the process, is the question does it take care of people, is it sustainable, in terms of brand sustainability, artisans sustainability, cultural sustainability, if it ticks all these boxes then I it makes sense.



When it comes flora and fauna, your use of surface embellishments and textures are as important as the motifs?



Rahul Mishra: When it comes to flora and fauna, it is India, be it the beautiful textiles and historical textiles at Banaras or weaving techniques like Chanderi or Kanjivaram, flora and fauna has been one of the hallmark of Indian motifs. When we talk about India, flowers are essential, and this is represented with two and three dimensional embroidery. Creating a dimension and creating life, how amazing and how limitless is Indian artistery!



To what do you credit the success of your brand?



Rahul Mishra: As a designer I like to push limits, how do we treat choices, how do we create a new version of poppy flowers, or creating a miniature ecosystem, the idea is to create newness and new techniques. Creating three dimensional embroidery is equally exciting and challenging for the artisans. I think this entire excercise of challenging ideas, motifs, innovating techniques, and how we perceive surfaces, is very important for our brand. To keep pushing ourselves to create something new season after season, is the reason behind the growth of the brand internationally as well as within India.

Talking about slow fashion and making slow fashion are two entirely different things ?



Rahul Mishra: Talking slow fashion or making slow fashion are entirely different. In addition to speaking about slow fashion, it is my job as a designer to create a path to it and to walk the talk. To create things which are slower, this happens in two ways, how much time it takes to make something that's one way of looking at it which is very important.



More than 90 per cent of the techniques used in house to create ensembles are slow, or all handmade. I call it as slow as possible, creating the idea of a simple flower into 3-D becomes even slower, because the artisery demands it. True to the values of 'Couture' and traditional Indian techniques, the pieces feature fabrics that are handwoven at villages in India, embroidered with hand for over 10,000 human hours and sewn to perfection for clothing that is featherweight despite the intricate surfaces. It then becomes an art piece.



The second is when this art piece is purchased because of the power and beauty of the garment, then the love for it doesn't fade away easily. So, that's where I really feel what we create fits in a beautiful perspective, where we create immensely slow and how people consume it in process where they cherish it forever. They send us clothes to alter after 8-10 years of wearing, so that's how we are creating slow fashion. It is 'season-less' and a timeless piece forever, passed down to the next generation perhaps.