FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to be held in October

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said: "The March 2022 fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a showcase of Lakme, RISE and FDCI's grit and determination to help the beauty and fashion community navigate through the new normal, put their best foot forward. We are extremely pleased to announce the return of the next edition of the event in Mumbai, after a glorious showcase in New Delhi. The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has always fostered a community that drives forward innovation, as well as growth and the upcoming season, is sure to set new benchmarks."



"We've received tremendous appreciation and support from the industry for bringing back the fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in March 2022 in New Delhi. Having said that, we are already focused on putting together an even stronger line-up for the next edition of the event, which will be held in Mumbai in October 2022. Much like the previous season, the upcoming edition will bring together the best of the physical and digital worlds, giving various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans for the upcoming edition, soon", added Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle.