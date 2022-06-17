Fashion industry and sustainability

Sustainability is the key to a brighter future, and the world is understanding this at every level. Given how climate change is affecting the world now, we must undoubtedly alter our lives and economic activities. There is an urgent need to review our procedures, the materials we use, and the overall service we provide to our clients. Fashion is one of the most significant polluters, and this needs to change immediately.

Every problem has a solution, and certain solutions need to be magnified and executed by everyone. In the fashion industry, sustainability entails manufacturing with minimal environmental impact while also ensuring that all stakeholders are fairly compensated. Keeping the foregoing in mind, natural fibers are the way to go because they are biodegradable. The second step is to ensure that more manufactured fabrics are utilized, for obvious reasons such as increased employment, the need for more weavers to be connected to fashion, and the fact that it requires no energy other than human effort and abilities. There is plenty of opportunity in India, where millions work in the handloom business and billions wear clothing.