Marrying art with fashion

Consider one-shoulder drapes with micro-pleated details and bohemian vibes, billowy printed shirts for daytime occasions, pleated saris with dramatic prints, and more. The capsule includes versatile classics that can be worn separately and then passed down as heirlooms to the next generation.



"I love how Payal's design vocabulary has evolved over the years. You can see the artist in her in the way she combines colours and her graphics. The identity of a PayalKhandwalawoman is very synergistic with the Ensemble woman - very stylised, free thinking and independent. We are thrilled that our relationship has gone from strength to strength and this collection is a real testament to that," says Tina Tahiliani Parikh, CEO Ensemble India