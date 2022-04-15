Summery and sustainable: Numero Uno's new denim campaign
Denimwear brand, Numero Uno's latest campaign ‘Moods Of Summer’ calls for rejoicing life by celebrating summer through different moods
Denimwear brand, Numero Uno's, latest campaign ‘Moods Of Summer’ calls for rejoicing life by celebrating summer through different moods. This year's Spring Summer Collection is also a reflection of the campaign theme, featuring casual and relaxed silhouettes and colors imparting timeless, minimal, and fresh looks while adding style and functionality to the wardrobe. The theme is projected through different moods of the young generation, mainly Gen Z.
Focusing on Gen Z, the collection is a mix of everything that screams summer and this generation- crazy photo sessions, cafe dates, exciting long due drives and summer fests, diversity, motivation, carefree, very relaxed and fun. The campaign throws light on how denim has been an integral part of our lives for centuries and still has a trendy yet timeless appeal and emotion!
Through this campaign, the brand wants to show how their denim is so comfortable to wear that it feels almost like a second skin. Just as Gen Z is conscious about their shopping habits, so is Numero Uno with its sustainable collection, adding to its commitment to the global green movement.
