A centenary tribute to Satyajit Ray: the undefeated and the unvanquished

I was a student at the Film & Television Institute at Pune when Satyajit Ray delivered the convocation address. Here is an excerpt of what he said.

“The scene that I was normally accustomed to was the one that I encountered in a film studio. Here people had a different kind of education. Some had learnt by dint of sheer application, and had worked their way up from the bottom; others had learnt from long association with established professionals. In the latter case, it was education which often had to be extracted rather than received as a matter of course. One had actually heard of professional cameramen who so jealously guarded their secrets that their assistants had a hard time finding out what camera stops were being used from shot to shot. But at least the cameramen had some secrets to guard; and we all know that the men who handle the microphone, or build the sets and furnish them with props, can do so only because they know the use of certain tools, and are thus in a position to pass on their knowledge to others; while experienced professional actors can, to some extent, be said to share their knowledge with less experienced ones when they are thrown together in the same scene.”

“But what about the director-- the man who is supposed to be at the helm of affairs? Does he have any useful secrets to hide? What kind of education does he have? Or does he have to have any education at all? I know this is going to shock you-especially those of you who are poised on the edge of directorial career- but I know this for a fact that in our country at least, films have been made with virtually no contribution from the director, or at least, nothing of a positive nature. He does nothing because he knows nothing.”

“How is this possible, you may ask. The answer is simple. The self-styled director begins by taking advantage of the fact that of the various kinds of contribution made to a film by the various kinds of people engaged in it, the contribution of the director is the least palpable, the hardest to put one’s finger on.”

“The idea, you see, is to get them into the theatre. The rest is up to the film. Remember that the public itself is a species capable of change, the evolution through pressure of circumstances. It is true that till now a very large section of it—in its taste and its power of judgment—seems not to have reached the stage of homosapiens yet, but you need not concern yourself with it. There is the other species, the more advanced species, much smaller in number, who have left their trees and shed their tails and are out on their two feet on a hunt. You can give them the meat they are looking for.”