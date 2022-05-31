Aamir Khan didn’t have to ask for Forrest Gump remake rights
There are some very strange and unconvincing reports that Aamir Khan went globe-hopping to get the remake rights of Forrest Gump from the film’s director Robert Zemeckis who, as per reports, refused to meet Khan.
However, a source close to the project reveals, “The remake rights of Forrest Gump were not with director Robert Zemeckis. They were with Paramount Pictures. Viacom 18, which is producing the Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha, is a sister concern of Paramount. So there was no need for him to acquire the remake rights.”
Also reported is that Aamir met Steven Spielberg who described him as the ‘James Cameron of India’. Did Spielberg think Aamir was a director? Also far-fetched is the report that Spielberg has seen Aamir’s 3 Idiots thrice.
Really?
Once, perhaps, would have made sense. But why would Spielberg see 3 Idiots thrice? Why must the publicity machinery take the public to be fools?Also why do we need approval from the West to validate our own efforts?
