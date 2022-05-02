Acharya: Father-son Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan flop show

Shock waves are currently reverberating across the Telugu film industry, what with the big release of this week Acharya opening to dismal reports all across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The eagerly-awaited film which brings together the father-son superstar-duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time, has not only received scathing reviews, the devoted fans of the two actors are also staying away from the film.