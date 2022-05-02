Acharya: Father-son Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan flop show
Shock waves are currently reverberating across the Telugu film industry, what with the big release of this week Acharya opening to dismal reports all across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The eagerly-awaited film which brings together the father-son superstar-duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time, has not only received scathing reviews, the devoted fans of the two actors are also staying away from the film.
Estimated to be budgeted at around Rs 80 crores, it is likely to lose more than half of its investments.
The back-and-forth of accusation and counter-accusations have aleady begun. Camps of both the father-son superstars are blaming director Koratala for the debacle of Acharya. Apparently Koratala was too much in awe of the Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan duo to direct them. Koratala, it is being said, was also weighed down by the responsibility of bringing together the father and son superstars for the first time together.
However an actor from Acharya has a different take on why the film has failed to work: “Sir, have you seen the film? Does Chiranjeevi look like Ram Charan’s father? Hair dyed, face and body photoshopped, he was busy trying to look as young as possible. Fans wanted to see father and son. Not a father trying to look like his son’s brother.”
