Arjun Kapoor: Tara, I have a natural chemistry with each other

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2', has heaped praises about his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy.



Arjun says: "It's really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2's trailer. I'm glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have a natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other's energy."



He adds: "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen.