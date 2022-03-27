Bollywood Baatein: ‘Badhai Do’- LGBTQ genre has finally arrived

At last, a mainstream Hindi commercial film that neither mocks nor patronizes the LGBTQ community. These were my thoughts after seeing Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhai Do.

Badhai do, indeed. This calls for congratulations. After what they did to the community in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

This remarkably light-hearted film on a very sad lavender marriage couldn’t have been easy to make. There is so much to be said about the tragic misrepresentation and gross neglect of the gay community. And really, the audience is not in the mood to be tutored about how LGBTQ community deserves to be treated.

So here’s what director Harshvardhan Kulkarni and his talented writers Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial have done: they have brought in an army of prejudiced opinions into play and then put them in a non-preachy engaging agreeable charming perspective without getting over-cute.

And though the film could have been better edited, it succeeds in doing what no other mainstream Hindi film has done: it confers a dignity and credibility to the LGBTQ community without getting hysterical or self-righteous.