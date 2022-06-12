Bollywood Baatein: Creative women get a raw deal

Many years ago, did you see the triumphant look in Kathryn Bigelow’s eyes when she walked past her ex-husband James Cameron to collect the award for best director which Cameron so wanted? And she did it on Women’s Day. What a victory for women in the entertainment business!

Back home, Asha Parekh is her deceased parent’s only child. One of the reasons she never married was because she feared the husband would not allow her to look after her old and ailing father after her mother’s death.

Flash-forward to aaj ki nifty nari. Every time I see Taapsee Pannu walk up for an award as a woman-achiever, get written about buying a car or a home for her parents, see her walk proudly, confidently and unapologetically with her man into a room filled with prying eyes, I smile and silently applaud.

Taapsee doesn’t need to sacrifice her love-life to look after her parents. Until some years ago our actresses had to hide their boyfriends, husbands, pregnancies, drinks and other normal things which were seen to hamper a woman’s career.