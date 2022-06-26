Bollywood Baatein: Friday’s wheel of fortune

First movies are like first love. The individual can never ever replicate that feeling no matter how many times it happens again. I’ve seen so many stars being born.

I wasn’t a part of Dimple Kapadia’s birth as a star in Bobby. But something equally exciting happened when Kareena Kapoor was introduced in Refugee. And yes, this time I was there, watching this confident, somewhat confused beauty whom J.P. Dutta was going to introduce.

If I had to describe Kareena and Abhishek’s personality in one word before their film’s release it would have to be self-assured and polite, respectively. On the Friday afternoon that changed their life and destiny forever, Kareena and Abhishek were nervous but confident. When Refugee released, Kareena was shooting in Jabalpur for Santosh Sivan’s Ashoka. She was under a lot of personal stress and I don’t think she enjoyed that first flush of success.

Stardom couldn’t change Kareena. There was no room for change. She didn’t have to handle stardom. Stardom just took charge of her life from the time she was born.

In other cases the post-Friday change is inevitable, and often painfully discernible. The trick is to not look while they are changing. It’s amazing how one Friday can rewrite an actor’s destiny. Hrithik Roshan who spoke to me at 12 on the day Kaho Na Pyar Hai released was a nervous, anxious nail-biting wannabe. At 3 he called to tell me scores of hysterical people were pounding on his car windows as he sat in stunned disbelief savouring that moment when stardom hits you for the first.