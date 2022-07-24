Bollywood Baatein: Time for A-Listers to take a pay cut?

Following the massive failure of his latest production JugJugg Jeeyo Karan Johar is unlikely to be able to pay his actors the fee they think they deserve. Apparently, this marital comedy which has made a big dent in Karan’s pocket, turned into a major financial liability after the producer paid in double-digit crores to even Kiara Advani.

A close friend of Karan Johar reveals, “Varun Dhawan was paid close to Rs.60 crore. Anil Kapoor couldn’t be paid any less since he considers himself a superstar. Neetu Kapoor was doing JugJugg… as a favour to Karan.

“Even Kiara considers herself a ‘lucky mascot’ after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. She wants and got a hefty fee. It seems she has forgotten Laxxmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawaani where her luck didn’t stick. Kiara claiming credit for the success of Kabir Singh or Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is like Johnny Lever taking credit for the success of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

The friend demolishes the myth that Karan’s actors give him a discount out of goodwill, “They charge their full price from Karan. More than half the budget of JugJugg Jeeyo went into paying the stars.” This ‘star’-tling pay scale is about to be revised drastically.

Karan Johar and many other top producers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Ritesh Sidhwani and Aditya Chopra have “requested” their actors to take a voluntary pay cut as these producers can’t afford to pay the actors what they want.