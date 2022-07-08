Koffee With Karan S7: Well-brewed beginning

Not everybody is fond of Karan Johar. But, those who lambast the man and his talk show Koffee With Karan watch it, too, the reason why the celebrity host is back with the seventh season streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

The first episode features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Talkative and energetic, Ranveer has turned up in a white suit with black stars on it. Known for his unusual dress sense, the actor’s sartorial choice for the evening will surprise nobody. During the course of the show, he reveals that he has also dressed up in clothes from a woman’s wardrobe from time to time.

Alia, cheerful and classy, is completely overshadowed by her male friend and costar.

Karan is wearing an outfit whose colour reminds Ranveer of a ‘tomato’. Everyone present has a good laugh when the actor shares what he feels.