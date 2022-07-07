Ranveer Singh reveals secrets from 'Koffee With Karan 7', and why he has different wardrobe for his in-laws

“I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,” he said.

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To which Ranveer Singh confessed, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”