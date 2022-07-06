Alia Bhatt opens up about quirks of adapting to Kapoor family on Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7

We are a few days away from the new season of the riveting Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The new season kickstarts with beloved Bollywood hearthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the couch, getting candid with Karan Johar.

The conversations are no holds barred, as the trio touch upon on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia Bhatt takes the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.