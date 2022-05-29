Bollywood Baatein: Various shades of Gandhi

Gandhi My Father moves at its own mellowed-down volition, often at the expense of the drama. The father-son conflict could and perhaps should have been far more intense and dramatic. The controlled drama is perfectly modulated by Akshaye Khanna who as Harilal is the portrait of filial angst, more sinned against than sin, more stranger to his father than a son, more wanting to be loved than loved.

Gandhi My Father holds back the tears and fears of a son who wants to be hugged by his father who’s busy embracing the nation.

Then there was Dilip Prabhavalkar in Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006). Raj Kumar Hirani was heavily criticised for casting Prabhavalkar as Mahatma Gandhi. In an interview with me Hirani had opened up on the subject: “I wasn’t scared of writing Munnabhai MBBS. But writing Lage Raho..., where I had to bring in Mahatma Gandhi, was scary. What saved Gandhiji and my film from getting stressed was the humour.

"You know Gandhiji was a very humorous man. But still I took a big risk in doing a film where Gandhi was a character. Several actors including Naseeruddin Shah were auditioned for Gandhi’s role. We had spoken to Naseer. He was interested. But he got busy with Krrish. Then there was his own directorial venture. Then we thought of Surendra Rajan who had played Gandhiji in Raj Santoshi’s Legend of Bhagat Singh. He had played the sweeper in Munnabhai MBBS.

“We finally zeroed in on this wonderful theatre and television actor Dilip Prabhavalkar for the role. We sent Dilip’s pictures to the guy who had done Ben Kingsley’s makeup and he approved. Though Dilip had done his homework, he couldn’t get it right on the first day. We then let him be. We told him to stop aping Gandhiji, just be himself as the attire was enough to suggest whom he was playing.