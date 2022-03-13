Bollywood Baatein: When the fallen woman refuses to fall

A very young, very pained girl face is being painted, prepared for something not very pleasant. She is grimacing and to add to her pain a firm hand holds her face, stuffs her mouth with a cloth and pierces her nose with something as sharp as the dialogues of this film. As she bleeds the blood mingles with her cheap makeup.

This opening sequence is like a piercing scream in the dark that sets the mood for a film that defies analysis. How do we describe what Sanjay Leela Bhansali has done with his Gangubai? And where are the words to reify the illimitable pain that Alia Bhatt’s eyes convey? She smiles, she laughs, she dances, she bullies her enemies and berates her friends…But her eyes remain ceaselessly swathed in sorrow.

I have never witnessed a performance more heroic than Alia Bhatt’s, at least not in Indian cinema. She is in almost every frame of this masterpiece, lording over the lewd lads who infest the strikingly designed length and breadth of the redlight area in the 1950s. So, before much ado, hats off to Ms Bhatt for being what she is. Also hats off to cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, art director Pallab Chanda and production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for bringing alive the redlight area of Mumbai in the 1950s without the flamboyance associated with the brothel culture in Indian cinema.

Director Bhansali is clearly in awe of his protagonist. He celebrates her life like no other heroine in Hindi cinema. In Alia, Bhansali has a dependable ally. Giving what is unarguably the best performance by a female actor in a Sanjay Bhansali film, Alia tears through Gangubai’s skin to touch her spirit. I don’t know how much like Alia Gangubai really was. But I am sure if the real Gangubai met her onscreen avatar she would want to be like her.