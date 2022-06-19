Bollywood Baatein: Why is Rs.230 crore not visible in Samrat Prithviraj?

The failure of Yash Raj Films and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s prestigious pricey posh and ultimately pointless Samrat Prithviraj has left producer Aditya Chopra fuming and seething in rage.

The first question being asked is, where did all the money from the estimated budget of Rs. 230 crores go? Not much of it is visible on screen. The special effects are downright tacky and the film’s purported epic vision seems to have been lost in translation.

This is Aditya Chopra’s second thundering flop in a row after Jayeshbhai Jordaar (JJ) which starred Yash Raj’s blue-eyed boy Ranveer Singh. And Chopra is not amused. In the cases of both Samrat Prithviraj and JJ the failure has been of epic proportions. Shows of JJ had to be cancelled due to zero attendance. And now with Samrat Prithviraj , history has repeated itself, though not in a good way.

An atmosphere of dismay and anger prevails at Yash Raj. The onus of Samrat Prithviraj’s failure is being placed on its leading man Akshay Kumar’s shoulder.

“He wouldn’t listen,” a source in the know informs. “The film required a dedicated concentration. He wouldn’t even grow a real moustache, as he was doing other project simultaneously. When playing someone so historically important, why couldn’t he have done just this one project, and given his best to it?”