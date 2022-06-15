Brahmāstra trailer goes viral in no time at all

Sure enough, there is enough dazzle and daring in the trailer to make us very curious about the film. Ranbir Kapoor abandons the sullen look that he wears everywhere these days. For a change he looks happy. Maybe it’s the company he keeps in the film. Who wouldn’t be joyous sharing screen space with the sunshine girl Alia Bhatt?

I didn’t see enough of my friends Mr Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the trailer. There could be two reasons for their scarcity in the trailer. Either Ayan Mukerji is saving them up for more in the second trailer or the more sobering explanation: they have limited time in the film as well.