Brahmāstra trailer goes viral in no time at all
Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor can breathe easy. The trailer of Brahmāstra is a huge hit within hours of its release. Almost everything in the trailer, from its out-of-this-world special effects to the way the actors project themselves, is being talked about.
Netizens are going ga-ga over ‘Marvel wali vibes’ that they experience while watching the trailer.
Sure enough, there is enough dazzle and daring in the trailer to make us very curious about the film. Ranbir Kapoor abandons the sullen look that he wears everywhere these days. For a change he looks happy. Maybe it’s the company he keeps in the film. Who wouldn’t be joyous sharing screen space with the sunshine girl Alia Bhatt?
I didn’t see enough of my friends Mr Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the trailer. There could be two reasons for their scarcity in the trailer. Either Ayan Mukerji is saving them up for more in the second trailer or the more sobering explanation: they have limited time in the film as well.
Going by what we see in the trailer Brahmāstra brims over with colour, passion, folklore and fantasy, all mixed and stirred in just the right proportion.
Most importantly, Brahmāstra is our first attempt at a genuinely global super-hero film. Ranbir Kapoor makes a credible aam aadmi with superpowers.
