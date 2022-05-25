Caste-based discrimination still a problem, says Anirudh Dave on his film ‘Quota- The Reservation’
Dave says the film has been inspired by the growing incidents of caste-based discrimination that have happened in the last few years with students
Director Sanjiv Jaiswal’s latest film Quota- The Reservation, which recently released on OTT platform Baba Play, after not getting any screens, has garnered a lot of love from audiences, says actor Anirudh Dave, who plays the protagonist in the film.
Dave says the film has been inspired by the growing incidents of caste-based discrimination that have happened in the last few years with students. Says the actor, “It’s about raising voices against those atrocities, regardless of whether these voices are heard or not.”
The film follows the life of a medical student who condemns the casteism happening against him and his fellow students in the university campus. Dave says that he’s aware of how ragging happens with Brahmins too, but with Dalits, ragging them because of their caste becomes a tool of oppression.
He adds that the film explores how Saurabh Rawat, the protagonist’s, life takes a turn after entering college and how his classmates, principal, vice-chancellor, etc react to the incidents unfolding on the campus. “It’s about community,” says the actor.
Dave believes the script and the characters in the film are very layered. There’s an inherent sadness and sorrow, a pessimism that follows when you see the dreams with which you came to a city and college shattering from a distance, says he.
However, Dave clarifies that he doesn’t want the film to be “politicised” or portrayed as if it’s against a particular religion. Says he, “There should be discussions about the film, not arguments. It isn’t against any particular individual or religion, that’s not our intent.”
Talking about his process of preparing for the role, Dave says that coming from a theatre background, he tried to implement the various acting theories he’d learnt about. Getting into the skin of a meritorious student who somehow ends up failing, was a challenge, but the actor thoroughly enjoyed the process.
Dave is elated at the film getting nominated and winning awards at international film festivals. To have the film and the cause appreciated at an international forum is overwhelming, says he. Dave’s also glad that following this role, he’s been getting more offers to play pivotal roles in other shows.
The actor is currently working on the elementary phases of a few web shows and a film, with another show releasing soon.
