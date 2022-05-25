Caste-based discrimination still a problem, says Anirudh Dave on his film ‘Quota- The Reservation’

Director Sanjiv Jaiswal’s latest film Quota- The Reservation, which recently released on OTT platform Baba Play, after not getting any screens, has garnered a lot of love from audiences, says actor Anirudh Dave, who plays the protagonist in the film.

Dave says the film has been inspired by the growing incidents of caste-based discrimination that have happened in the last few years with students. Says the actor, “It’s about raising voices against those atrocities, regardless of whether these voices are heard or not.”

The film follows the life of a medical student who condemns the casteism happening against him and his fellow students in the university campus. Dave says that he’s aware of how ragging happens with Brahmins too, but with Dalits, ragging them because of their caste becomes a tool of oppression.