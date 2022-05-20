Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis

Available on Zee5.



Born in Syria



Documentaries by Bernan Zin, such as 'Born in Gaza' and 'Born in Syria,' have helped to raise awareness of the trauma experienced by children who have been displaced by war. The film begins with images of an unsteady dingy packed with crying children and young and old faces marked by fear, desperation, and exhaustion. They remind us of the horrors that millions of refugees face on a daily basis. The documentary tells the stories of seven children whose lives and families have been shattered. The essence of the film is encapsulated in the words of 13-year-old Marwan, who says, "I thought crossing the sea would be the worst, but having nowhere to go is worse."



Available on Netflix.



Human Flow



'Human Flow,' directed by Ai Weiwei, is a 2017 documentary with a macro and micro perspective on the current global refugee crisis. It takes us on an epic journey to more than 20 countries to document the impact of forced human migration on individuals and communities. This film confronts us with stories that are largely untold, using drones to sweep across the flow of migrants and intimate accounts shot with phone cameras. The film is a call to compassion and empathy for fellow humans who have nothing to do with the geopolitical upheavals in which they are helplessly caught. Ai investigates the causes of mass migrations and seeks long-term solutions that will allow future generations to live without fear.



Available on Prime Video.