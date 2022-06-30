Double role for Shah Rukh in his next

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role. In Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate produced by Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar, Shah Rukh played a double role of the protagonist and antagonist. However the experience of being directed by Mahesh Bhatt was not a pleasant one for SRK.

For a long time he had been hoping to feature in another solid double role.

Jawaan gives SRK the chance to sink into two roles at the price of one.