Double role for Shah Rukh in his next
Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in Tamil director Atlee Kumar’s 'Jawaan' which will be his next release after Siddharth Anand’s 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in Tamil director Atlee Kumar’s Jawaan which will be his next release after Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan.
Interestingly, Shah Rukh seems to prefer one-worded titles for his films lately: Zero, Pathan, Jawan, Dunki …
In Atlee Kumar’s Jawaan Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing both father and son in a double role. The father’s role is a brief prelusory one. However, the producers have bankrolled Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance opposite SRK’s fatherly avatar.
For SRK’s son’s avatar, Tamil cinema’s ‘Lady superstar’ Nayanthara has been roped in. She makes her Bollywood debut.
This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role. In Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate produced by Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar, Shah Rukh played a double role of the protagonist and antagonist. However the experience of being directed by Mahesh Bhatt was not a pleasant one for SRK.
For a long time he had been hoping to feature in another solid double role.
Jawaan gives SRK the chance to sink into two roles at the price of one.