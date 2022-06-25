Shah Rukh Khan clocks 30 years in cinema, unveils first look from 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the film industry and the superstar celebrated the occasion in style -- by dropping his first look from much-awaited action film "Pathaan".

The 56-year-old actor sports a rugged look with long hair and beard, holding a shotgun in his hand, in the film's motion poster released on social media.

"30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Khan wrote on Twitter.